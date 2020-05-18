CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

CLE Restaurant In Flats Say’s Social Distancing Is Not Their Responsibility !?

Cleveland city skyline seen from the historic Flats neighborhood

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

The Governor has been slowly opening up the state of Ohio, however, as things are opening up people are flooding to get out their almost like they have been trapped in a closet for 2 months.  The problem is people are so excited to go to a restaurant or the Flats in Cleveland, that they forgot why we were shut down in the first place, the coronavirus pandemic, and the pictures shared from a restaurant in The Flats, this past weekend, where the crowd looks like they were about to watch the CAV’s championship parade again, have many concerned.  However the restaurants position on the pictures people were concerned about… social distancing is not their responsibility.

Lago East Bank Italian restaurant and bar in the Flats was seen packed with customers on its patio Saturday night with little to no social distancing being implemented at the time.  But Lago East Bank said that controlling the guests was unrealistic and “exceedingly difficult” and said it is not an enforcement agency.  Read More

Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis
10 photos
Cleveland Flats , Cleveland Restaurant , East Bank of the Flats , Lago East Bank Italian restaurant , Social Distancing

Videos
Latest
MTV's TRL "Total Finale Live" - Show
Nelly vs. Ludacris ‘Verzuz’ Was Quieted By A…
 1 hour ago
05.18.20
JAY-Z and Beyoncé OTR ll Tour
Young Lady Say’s She Is Jay-Z’s 1st Daughter,…
 1 hour ago
05.18.20
US-POLITICS-MILITARY-OBAMA
Barack Obama’s Number 2 is #1 During Graduate…
 1 hour ago
05.18.20
Yankee Stadium, New York, 2019
DISCUSSION: Would You Watch Sporting Events From Empty…
 2 days ago
05.16.20
Exclusives
Close