Wendy Williams Is Taking a Break Due To Health Issues !?

Wendy Williams

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Daytime talk show host, Wendy Williams, was one of the first to shut down her live New York studio audience in lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic.  Now it is being reported that Wendy Williams is taking a hiatus from The Wendy Williams Show due to health issues that are fortunately not due to COVID-19 but unfortunately is due to her having Grave’s disease.

The announcement was made via Wendy Williams social media platforms.

Wendy Williams announced that she was diagnosed with Grave’s Disease publicly in 2018.

Take a look at Wendy Williams post below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

