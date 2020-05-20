CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Money Matters With Jini Thornton: The Ins and Outs of Unemployment [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Our financial advisor Jini Thornton talks about the dilemmas citizens are facing with returning to working in the midst of coronavirus.  Some people are being forced to head back to work but are making more money while being safe at home on unemployment.

Thornton discusses the options you may have moving forward during the pandemic and how long may have left with collecting your checks.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Money Matters With Jini Thornton: The Ins and Outs of Unemployment [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Kehlani Shares The Secret To Her Perfectly Hydrated…
 4 hours ago
05.20.20
Black Women Have Every Right To Call Out…
 4 hours ago
05.20.20
Bronner Brothers Iconic Beauty Show Cancelled, But Plans…
 5 hours ago
05.20.20
“The Beat Don’t Stop” TV One’s Original Go-Go…
 6 hours ago
05.20.20
Exclusives
Close