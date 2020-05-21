CLOSE
She Get’s It From Her Mama: Tracee Ellis Ross Drops New Music “Love Myself”

Production Stills, Key Art and Single Art For "The High Note"

Source: Courtesy Focus Features / Republic Records

Blackish star, actress/comedian/entertainment hostess/Golden Globe winning, Tracee Ellis Ross, is now adding singer to her resume.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed life as we knew it but it hasn’t stopped Traccee Ellis Ross from releasing her new movie a music dramedy, The High Note, that couldn’t be released in theaters but is available to watch on-demand starting May 29th, but the pandemic sparked a dream of her’s to sing as she has released her new single ‘Love Myself’, written by Sarah Aarons, and produced by Grammy Award winning Dark Child AKA  Rodney Jerkins,  which is included on the movie soundtrack, and the makings of a bonafide hit.

Where did she get singing from?/  She got it from her mama!

Traccee Ellis Ross is the daughter of the iconic, legendary Motown great, Diana Ross.

Those are some pretty amazing singing shoes to fill, but you know what, Traccee Ellis Ross, did her thang!!

Take a look at Traccee Ellis Ross official music video to her new single ‘Love Myself’ below

