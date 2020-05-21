CLOSE
We Have A Winner Masked 'Night Angel' Unmasked & It's Kandi Burruss

Congratulations are in order as The Masked Singer aired it’s season 3 finale and the winner was masked singer ‘Night Angel’ but the unmasking revealed a singer whose career runs deep, RHOA/Xscape member/Grammy Award Winning producer Kandi Burruss.

Kandi Burruss for her killer winning performance on ‘The Masked Singer’ performed,  The Grammy Hall of Fame single ‘River Deep-Mountain High’, originally recorded in 1966 by Tina Turner, produced by Phil Spector to a full orchestra, an iconic R&B/Soul combination at the time.  Kandi nailed the very complicated/difficult ‘River Deep’ arrangement flawlessly.

Oddly enough Kandi, as successful she is in the music/entertainment industry, was overcome with emotion over the response to her performance, saying that she didn’t think she could sing anymore because of the negative response from others that she allowed to get in her head.  Kandi Burruss said she not only appreciated the win, she was more thankfully for the confidence the show gave her.

Not only did Kandi Burruss win ‘The Masked Singer’ she also made history by becoming the first woman to win the masked singer.

Check out Kandi Burruss’s grand finale, winning performance in the video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

