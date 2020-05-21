Eva’s Corner: Are There Double Standards When Raising Teenagers? [VIDEO]

Today’s Eva’s Corner discusses the double standards when raising teenagers. There are completely values that are instilled in boys and girls growing up when dealing with purity and sex.

The crew talks about the difference in teaching their teenagers about intimacy, sex, and relationships. With the rise of social media, teens have many influences and the parents discuss talk about how to teach maturity, respect, and love t growing boys and girls.

