NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Hospitalized For COVID-19

As things are slowly opening back up because of the coronavirus pandemic and people are debating and/or testing whether they should, return to work, wear mask, how they should social distance etc. etc., are they safe from the pandemic now? Can people return to their normal pre pandemic?

NBA legend, New York Knicks great Patrick Ewing has a warning to everyone about the coronavirus after news broke he has been hospitalized in his Alma Mater of Georgetown.

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly,” “I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the health care workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine, and we will all get through this.”

Take a look at the video below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: