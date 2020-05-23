CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Hospitalized For COVID-19

Guests attend the wedding ceremony of Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto, held at the Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church

Source: WENN.com / WENN

As things are slowly opening back up because of the coronavirus pandemic and people are debating and/or testing whether they should, return to work, wear mask, how they should social distance etc. etc., are they safe from the pandemic now?  Can people return to their normal pre pandemic?

NBA legend, New York Knicks great Patrick Ewing has a warning to everyone about the coronavirus after news broke he has been hospitalized in his Alma Mater of Georgetown.

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly,” “I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the health care workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine, and we will all get through this.”

Take a look at the video below

COVID-19 , Patrick Ewing

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
BKN-HAWKS-KNICKS-EWING
NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Hospitalized For COVID-19
 40 mins ago
05.23.20
#DojaCatIsOverParty: Video Leaks Of Doja Cat Laughing At…
 12 hours ago
05.23.20
Jagged Edge & 112’s Verzuz Instagram Live Battle…
 16 hours ago
05.23.20
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Appear In Boston Courthouse
‘Full House’ Star Lori Loughlin and Her Husband…
 21 hours ago
05.22.20
Exclusives
Close