The Bijou Star Files: Hairsylist with COVID-19 Exposes 91 People !?

Doja Cat Addresses Alleged Racist Remarks

For days, Black Twitter has been pushing for the cancelation of Doja Cat with the hashtag #DojaIsOverParty. This comes after a video surfaces where she is in a chat with alleged racists. Read More

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary

It’s officially been six years of wedded bliss for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West! The power couple got married on May 24, 2014 in Italy in one of the most lavish celebrity weddings of all time—it was a days-long destination wedding that made the history books. Read More

Ayesha Curry Sets The Record Straight On Her Weight Loss Following New Bikini Photos

Social media went absolutely nuts when Ayesha Curry dropped a few new bikini pics on the ‘gram. Many immediately noticed the difference in Ayesha’s body after a weight loss journey—well now she’s sharing a bit of her secrets for getting fit and fine. Read More

Legendary NBA Player & Georgetown Coach Patrick Ewing Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

New York Knicks legend and current Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing has tested positive for the coronavirus. The school officially announced his diagnosis on Friday and said that he is under care and isolated at a local hospital. Read More

Dwyane Wade Debuts New Hot Pink Hair On Instagram

Taking to his Instagram account, Dwyane Wade posted a photo of himself rocking new hot pink hair, to the surprise of his fans. Read More

Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Baby Mama Posts Side-By-Side Photo Of Her Son & Tristan To Prove Her Claims

The recent paternity drama between Tristan Thompson and his alleged baby mama continues to unravel. In the latest development, Kimberly Alexander posted a side-by-side photo of her son and Tristan Thompson to prove how much they look alike—and also confirm that he is indeed the father. Read More

Princess Love Files For Full Custody And Wants Ray J To Pay Child Support For Their 2 Children

Not too long ago, we reported that Princess Love had officially filed for divorce from Ray J and now it appears she’s asking for full custody of their two children. Read More

Racist Woman, Nancy Arechiga, Arrested for Posting Xenophobic Letters on Front Doors of Minorities

52-year-old Nancy Arechiga was arrested Friday night after police say she left handwritten notes “which contained various insensitive messages towards minorities,” on five different houses in the her Bay Area neighborhood. Read More

Missouri Hairsylist with COVID-19 Exposes 91 People at Reopened Salon

The stylist worked at the Great Clips salon from May 12 to May 20. A Missouri hairstylist with coronavirus worked for eight days while symptomatic, exposing up to 91 people, health officials said Friday. Read More

‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Calls Off Divorce From Wife Rainbow

Kenya Barris has called off his divorce from his longtime wife Rainbow. Read More

Teacher Sued for Serving Cupcakes Tainted with Sheriff Deputy Husband’s Semen to Students

The former law enforcement officer is also charged with sexually abusing an animal. Read More

INFLATABLE HIPPO COSTUME DANCING OFF THE SHELVES …Thanks to Pandemic-Friendly Hug Option

Hundreds of air-filled hippo suits are selling out, possibly because they provide extra protection for folks to hug their loved ones … as demonstrated by one loving daughter on TV. Read More

KOBE BRYANT Lakers Ring He Gifted Mom… SELLS FOR $206K!!!

The 14k gold-and-diamond ring Kobe Bryant gifted his mom 20 years ago has just sold … and it brought in more than $206k!!!! Read More

CARL CRAWFORD BREAKS SILENCE ON DOUBLE DROWNING At His Houston Home

Carl Crawford is ready to talk about the double drowning that occurred at his home — and his first words are ones of regret and remorse for the victims. Read More

GRANDPA OF THE YEAR BUILDS BACKYARD ROLLER COASTER FOR GRANDSON!!!

With a little bit of elbow grease and ingenuity, this grandpa has figured out how to help his grandson cope with quarantine boredom … a homemade, backyard roller coaster!!! Read More

Charges Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Dropped; Kentucky Prosecutor Says ‘Additional Investigation is Necessary’

Charges against Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, were dropped on Friday. The announcement came one day after the Federal Bureau of Investigation said it had opened an investigation in the fatal shooting of Taylor by three officers in Louisville, Ky., reports The New York Times. Read More

The 112 & Jagged Edge Verzuz Battle Brought Out All The Hits

The battle between R&B groups 112 and Jagged Edge finally happened—and it was filled with hits. 112 and Jagged Edge are the first R&B groups (or groups period) to participate in the Verzuz battles and they definitely did not disappoint. Read More

Naomi Osaka Is Officially The Highest-Paid Female Athlete Ever At 22

Naomi Osaka makes history, topping her icon Serena Williams as the highest-paid female athlete ever. At 22, Naomi racked up $37 million in earnings in the past year, Read More

Azealia Banks Alleges She Slept With Dave Chappelle, Social Media Reacts

Azealia Banks is known for saying a lot of wild things, so her latest claim had the innanetz shooketh this morning. Azealia said she had some tea she wanted to spill and she delivered. She began her rant by saying that she often gets attacked in the media and people don’t come to her defense. Read More

Kris Jenner Says She’s ‘Always In The Mood’ When It Comes To Her Man: ‘Corey Is Like A Walking, Talking Luther Vandross Song’

I know that’s right! Mama Kris Jenner gets hers too, chile, and she’s not being shy about how often she and her man Corey Gamble get it on. Read More

Grimes Reveals That She & Elon Musk Made An Adjustment To Their Son’s Name

Earlier this month Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their son “X Æ A-12 Musk,” and as you all can imagine, their baby’s name made headlines. Read More

Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Reveals Plan For “Black America”

Joe Biden has a plan for Black America. The former Vice President and Presidential candidate took to Instagram and announced his plan to better Black America. Read More

Central Park ‘Karen’ Calls Cops on Black Man for No Reason, Identified as Amy Cooper [Video]

Another day, another “Karen” putting an innocent Black man in harm’s way for no apparent reason. Read More

AHMAUD ARBERY FAMILY ATTORNEY SAYS FBI CONDUCTING CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION… D.A.’S, Cops On The Hot Seat

The lawyer for Ahmaud Arbery’s family says the federal authorities met with them last week and said they have launched a criminal investigation into the conduct of 2 district attorneys and members of the police department that allegedly covered up Ahmaud’s killing. Read More

DONALD TRUMP IF YOU DON’T LET US PACK ‘EM IN …I’m Moving The Republican Convention

Donald Trump wants thousands of Republican delegates crammed into the convention hall in North Carolina … or else. Read More

Unbelievable’: Mom delivers identical quadruplets during COVID-19 pandemic

Having spontaneous identical quadruplets is so rare, occurring anywhere from 1 in 11 million to 1 in 15 million live births. Read More

