The Ozarks Is Trending On Social Media And Not The TV Show Either [VIDEO]

The best quote we have heard so far is “The are opening up businesses for the economy, not for your health and safety”.

With that #RealTalk quote being said, businesses are opening up just in time for the Memorial Day Holiday however people are clearly forgetting why things were shut down in the first place, as the COVID-19 pandemic is still prevalent in the United States.

Because of the pandemic we all have been getting caught up on The Ozarks on Netflix, but that’s not the Ozarks that is trending right now.

Trending this weekend on social media was the lack of social distancing and masks, not to mention the scene seems like it was impossible to sanitize, oh and how can we forget breaking Missouri state laws as a party at Lake of the Ozarks did the most this past weekend when they gave the “Zero Ducks Given Pool Party”, and just like the name zero ducks were given to the spread of the coronavirus.

Take a look at the video below and give us your thoughts.

