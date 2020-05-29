CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Columbus Rioters Rush The Ohio Statehouse #GeorgeFloyd

Ohio Statehouse

Source: DenisTangneyJr / Getty

A viral video of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of 46 year old George Floyd causing his death has set social media on fire and although the officers involved in the arrest have been terminated the outcry for charges to be brought up on the officers has set Minneapolis on fire literally, and just like that viral video, fury is going viral in the physical as protests are now going state to state.

Locally those protest have erupted in Columbus, Ohio

Peaceful protests in Columbus turned violent when some involved began throwing objects at police officers. Police responded by using tear gas to push the crowd back, however an hour later the protest escalated when demonstrators smashed windows at the Ohio Statehouse while some went inside the building.

See video below

Obama to Address Michael Brown, Eric Garner & Tamir Rice on BET
1 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

columbus ohio , George Floyd , Ohio Statehouse , Riots

Videos
Latest
The third day of mourning and protesting and looting after the death of George Floyd in police custody
Rioters In Minneapolis Lit The Police Station Up…Literally…
 2 hours ago
05.29.20
Byron Allen's FEEDING AMERICA COMEDY FEST On The Weather Channel / NBC / Comedy.TV
Wanda Sykes Hits Back at Scott Baio on…
 17 hours ago
05.28.20
"America&apos;s Got Talent" Season 14 Finale Red Carpet
Gabrielle Union Now Reveals More on What She…
 19 hours ago
05.28.20
Looking Ready To Pop, Ciara Debuts A Platinum…
 19 hours ago
05.28.20
Exclusives
Close