Columbus Rioters Rush The Ohio Statehouse #GeorgeFloyd

A viral video of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of 46 year old George Floyd causing his death has set social media on fire and although the officers involved in the arrest have been terminated the outcry for charges to be brought up on the officers has set Minneapolis on fire literally, and just like that viral video, fury is going viral in the physical as protests are now going state to state.

Locally those protest have erupted in Columbus, Ohio

Peaceful protests in Columbus turned violent when some involved began throwing objects at police officers. Police responded by using tear gas to push the crowd back, however an hour later the protest escalated when demonstrators smashed windows at the Ohio Statehouse while some went inside the building.

