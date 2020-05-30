OHIO: George Floyd Protests Continues in Columbus, Resulting in Attacks on Police and Arrests

Demonstrators once again took to the streets of Downtown Columbus one night after what was supposed to be a “peaceful protest” turned into a clash with police officers.

There was a big gathering, mainly around High and Broad Streets, where marched around saying the name of George Floyd, who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Floyd, a handcuffed black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest Monday.

The officer responsible for his death, Derek Chauvin, was eventually charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter after his arrest on on May 29.

Meanwhile, Floyd’s death has resulted in protests all over the country, including Columbus.

The demonstration on May 28 resulted in objects being hurled and broken windows. The Ohio Statehouse was also a target of an attempt of a charge that ultimately never went anywhere, despite its windows being busted.

Ultimately, police used tear gas to try and put a stop to the destruction.

The second demonstration on May 29 in Columbus, though smaller, was no different:

At about 9:30 p.m., officers told everyone to leave the area, forming a line and moving down the street to clear people.

Columbus police would once again clash with demonstrators, especially when they “faced off” at City Hall.

There were some arrests and injuries during the second night:

Things did not easy in Columbus on the second night, despite the smaller crowd.

This just happened in front of city hall. Police declaring an emergency saying people must leave area. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/NUajRHkkES — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) May 30, 2020

High and broad st littered with bottles. Protesters are at a few different intersections around this area of downtown. Police our front of broad st side of statehouse. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/r07QJqm5o6 — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) May 30, 2020

Third and Broad St. Protesters just threw a number of things at police here. Again there are groups of protesters throughout downtown. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/PTyZcMX8s0 — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) May 30, 2020

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said earlier on May 29 that citizens have a right to protest, but that it should be done “peacefully.”

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Matthew Hatcher and Getty Images

First through Fourth Tweet, First and Second Video, and Third and Fourth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Third Video Courtesy of Facebook and WCMH-TV Columbus

Fourth Video Courtesy of YouTube and WCMH-TV Columbus