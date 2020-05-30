GEORGE FLOYD: Peaceful Protest in Downtown Cleveland Turns Violent

What was supposed to have been a local non-violent protest in honor of a man killed by police officers in Minneapolis, would eventually reverse course like those in other cities across the U.S.

The “I Can’t Breathe” Justice for George Floyd demonstration on May 30 was put together by Black Lives Matter Cleveland.

Floyd lost his life while in police custody, with one officer kneeling on his neck. That officer, Derek Chauvin, had been arrested on May 29. He is now charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Three other Minneapolis police officers in connection with Floyd’s death were also fired along with Chauvin.

Soon, the outrage of his death inspired protests all over the country, including the one in Cleveland.

After initially starting the protest at the Free Stamp in Downtown Cleveland, it would gradually go from peaceful to violent, despite calls to keep the march non-violent.

Despite chants of “No justice, no peace,” I can’t breathe,” and “black lives matter,” there were still acts of destruction with city property and business damaged, and Cleveland Police officers hit with items.

Large crowds continued to proceed through the Downtown area with police on deck, even to a point where they had to break up the groups.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Officers are in riot gear and have used tear gas, according to our crew at the event. Police say many people near the Justice Center continue to be disorderly, while many individuals also continue to demonstrate lawfully.

Two Cleveland police vehicles were set on fire with firefighters responding on Lakeside near W. 3rd, and access to Downtown has been closed off.

Protests started out peacefully, but police say a small group of people started throwing objects at officers, damaged windows at Justice Center and set police cars on fire. — Matt Wright Fox 8 (@mattwrighttv) May 30, 2020

Pair of Cleveland Police cars on fire downtown, as seen from SkyFox pic.twitter.com/pVNvC1Kcsd — Matt Wright Fox 8 (@mattwrighttv) May 30, 2020

Protests have resulted in public bus service stopping downtown. https://t.co/gYMXqzthTq — Matt Wright Fox 8 (@mattwrighttv) May 30, 2020

Some of the damage at the Justice Center in downtown Cleveland after violent protests. Video via @PeggyGallek. pic.twitter.com/1a6QYoegrp — Matt Wright Fox 8 (@mattwrighttv) May 30, 2020

Cleveland Police cruisers set on fire adjacent to Justice Center. Video obtained by @PeggyGallek https://t.co/FvUtqfBbr7 — Matt Wright Fox 8 (@mattwrighttv) May 30, 2020

Images from SkyFox show size of crowd amid clashes between protestors and police outside the Justice Center in downtown Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/bpeUm6plyx — Matt Wright Fox 8 (@mattwrighttv) May 30, 2020

Scene outside the Justice Center in downtown Cleveland via a Fox 8 photojournalist. Police say they used pepper spray after being pelted with objects by people. pic.twitter.com/09m0hQrjmm — Matt Wright Fox 8 (@mattwrighttv) May 30, 2020

Clashes turn violent in downtown Cleveland… How many of the non-peaceful demonstrators are actually from here? https://t.co/xcVegwFJXm — Matt Wright Fox 8 (@mattwrighttv) May 30, 2020

🚨Police shutting down traffic into downtown Cleveland https://t.co/97zwS5BYtd — Matt Wright Fox 8 (@mattwrighttv) May 30, 2020

Crowds are moving throughout the downtown area. Many individuals around the Justice Center continue to be disorderly, while many individuals continue to demonstrate lawfully. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) May 30, 2020

Firefighters are responding to West 3rd Street and Lakeside Avenue for two police cars set on fire. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) May 30, 2020

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Traffic is now being shut down coming into downtown. Please avoid downtown at this time. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) May 30, 2020

Objects continue to be thrown at officers outside of Justice Center. Injuries unknown at this time. Some OC spray deployed, some of the crowd is moving from the area. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) May 30, 2020

Officers continue to announce dispersal orders to those being disorderly. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) May 30, 2020

Several officers reportedly struck by objects thrown, injuries unknown at this time. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) May 30, 2020

Large crowd moving northbound on Ontario Street from Public Square. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) May 30, 2020

Police have announced multiple dispersal orders to those being disorderly, throwing objects. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) May 30, 2020

Group outside of Justice Center, some individuals throwing objects, trying to break windows. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) May 30, 2020

Crowd/march moving to area of Public Square. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) May 30, 2020

The demonstration in Cleveland was one of three in Ohio, along with Columbus and Akron.

