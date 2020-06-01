In The Midst of The Storm Kirk Franklin vs. Fred Hammond on VERZUZ Was FIRE !!

As our country is in pain over seeing the viral video of the senseless killing of George Floyd by the knee of a now ex Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, and taking to U.S. city streets chanting his name, chanting with arms raised “please don’t shoot”, “I can’t breathe”, with the fuel of the unjust deaths of the recent past still in their hearts, Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, Ahmaud Arbery , Breonna Taylor and Desmond Franklin just to names a few, have created a storm that is hailing change.

Then on Sunday night in the midst of these storms a ray of light was shined through Verzuz Live on Instagram invoking a peace in the storm led off by Bishop T.D. Jakes with the FIRE being brought by Gospel Music greats Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond draped in “I Can’t Breathe” shirts.

You know you can’t touch Kirk Franklin on social media, right?

It was a perfect time for a Verzuz music battle to go gospel with Kirk Franklin vs. Fred Hammond, although opponents for the Verzuz Gram, Jesus’s soldiers showed solidarity in a masterfully put together performance.

Take a look at the Verzuz battle between Kirk Franklin vs. Fred Hammond with an opening by Bishop Jakes at the 15 min mark below.