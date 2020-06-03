Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde Is Outraged That Trump Took Photo’s At Her Church

Number 45 allegedly was tired of being held up in a bunker has probably gone way too far this time after he threatened to sic the military on American citizen’s then walked out the front door of the White House and had peaceful protesters physically removed so that he could take a photo while holding the Bible, allegedly, in front of the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington D.C. without the permission of the Bishop of the church.

According to Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde she found out about Trump’s surprise photo op at the same time everyone else did, while watching the news. The Bishop told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that not only did he not ask permission, he didn’t even pray there. The Bishop who was outraged by all of Trumps actions yesterday say’s that what he did goes against everything that the Diocese of Washington believe in and that they distance themselves from him.

So much for getting voted from the Bible belt.

Take a listen to what Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde had to say about Mr. Trump below.