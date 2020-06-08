Congratulations Are In Order Raymond Santana and Deelishis “Is Married Now” !!

The world has been on edge in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic, the case of killing of Ahmaud Arbery by a retired police officer, the killing of Breauna Taylor at the hands of plain clothed police officers and the killing of George Floyd killed at the knee of a now ex police officer caught on camera while his co-workers at the time protected him, not to mention our president that hasn’t been acting as though he is for the people of America. A president that when he was a civilian placed an article in the paper listing the Central Park 5 names and address, a group of young black men that was vilified for raping and brutally beating a white woman in Central Park. The now Exonerated Five spent the rest of their teenage/young adult years locked up in prison only to be found innocent many years later at the hands of a prosecutor that wasn’t interested in the truth, only in persecution of a black man. As the world is on the possible brink of finally bringing change to systemic racism, a happy blessing has been bestowed on one of the unjust.

Congratulations are in order as one of The Exonerated Five, 45 year old, Raymond Santana stood at the alter awaiting his beautiful bride to be, 42 year old, Chandra Davis AKA Deelishis winner of reality hit television show ‘Flavor of Love’, to come down the isle and exchange vows and say “I Do” this past weekend in Georgia.

The happy occasion was shared by RHOA Kandi Burruss as well as Raymond Santana’s Instagram.

Take a look at the beautiful bride and groom below as well as a video of the reception below.