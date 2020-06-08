What Happens When ‘Gas Station Karen’ Gets Into It With a Native American Woman

The “Karens” just keep on coming.
This latest one comes from a gas station out in Phoenix. As the video below shows, her use of “go back to where she came from” does not end well for her.
What happened was a “middle-aged white woman” went inside over a busted gas pump. After claiming to be a manager, she tried to force those who were working there to “address” it.
A man who was filming her reactions and statements soon informed a woman at the counter that ‘Gas Station Karen’ pulled the “she should go back to her country” card on her.
From EURweb:
The woman snapped back that she is Native American and this country belongs to her more than white people. She called Karen a racist and punctuated her clapback by shouting, “Black Lives Matter, b**ch.”
“Karen” then became physical with the young woman, and the video shows what happened afterwards:
COVID-19 is a big pandemic across the world, but so are the “Karens.”
