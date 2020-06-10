Trump Supporter That Mocked George Floyd Killing Has Been Fired

Ignorance is truly bliss, however the ignorant blissfulness of racism is turning into dejection.

At a peaceful protest in New Jersey while protestors walked in the name of George Floyd a Trump supporter in opposition of the Black Lives Matter movement decided it was a good idea to give his interpretation of what makes America Great while inadvertently proving a point of whats wrong with America by mocking the killing of George Floyd.

James DeMarco was caught on video kneeing on someones neck in front of the peaceful protestors yelling:

Well his place of employment, FedEx, took a stance and said yes this is America, however your interpretation/ignorance of what happened to George Floyd won’t be tolerated, and by the way your FIRED.

In a statement given by FedEx:

see the video below