Trump Supporter That Mocked George Floyd Killing Has Been Fired

Ignorance is truly bliss, however the ignorant blissfulness of racism is turning into dejection.
At a peaceful protest in New Jersey while protestors walked in the name of George Floyd a Trump supporter in opposition of the Black Lives Matter movement decided it was a good idea to give his interpretation of what makes America Great while inadvertently proving a point of whats wrong with America by mocking the killing of George Floyd.
James DeMarco was caught on video kneeing on someones neck in front of the peaceful protestors yelling:
“He didn’t comply. He didn’t comply. If he would’ve complied it wouldnt’ve happened,” “That’s why he’s dead.”“God bless the police, ya dumb ass protesters,”
Well his place of employment, FedEx, took a stance and said yes this is America, however your interpretation/ignorance of what happened to George Floyd won’t be tolerated, and by the way your FIRED.
In a statement given by FedEx:
see the video below
