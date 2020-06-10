CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Trump Supporter That Mocked George Floyd Killing Has Been Fired

Millburn Black Lives Matter Protest

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Ignorance is truly bliss, however the ignorant blissfulness of racism is turning into dejection.

At a peaceful protest in New Jersey while protestors walked in the name of George Floyd a Trump supporter in opposition of the Black Lives Matter movement decided it was a good idea to give his interpretation of what makes America Great while inadvertently proving a point of whats wrong with America by mocking the killing of George Floyd.

James DeMarco was caught on video kneeing on someones neck in front of the peaceful protestors yelling:

“He didn’t comply. He didn’t comply. If he would’ve complied it wouldnt’ve happened,” “That’s why he’s dead.”“God bless the police, ya dumb ass protesters,”

Well his place of employment, FedEx, took a stance and said yes this is America, however your interpretation/ignorance of what happened to George Floyd won’t be tolerated, and by the way your FIRED.

In a statement given by FedEx:

“FedEx holds its team members to a high standard of personal conduct, and we simply do not tolerate the kind of appalling and offensive behavior depicted in this video.” “The individual involved is no longer employed by FedEx. A diverse and inclusive workforce is at the heart of our business, and we stand with those who support justice and equality”

 

see the video below

60,000 Deep: The Sounds & Images Of Houston Coming Together For George Floyd [PHOTOS]
23 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

fedex , fired , George Floyd , James DeMarco , Mocked George Floyd Killing , New Jersey , Protests

Videos
Latest
Keisha Lance Bottoms Hot 107.9 Studio
Atlanta Mayor Being Sued For Firing Police Officers
 3 mins ago
06.10.20
Millburn Black Lives Matter Protest
Trump Supporter That Mocked George Floyd Killing Has…
 13 mins ago
06.10.20
Noooooo! Some Of Your Favorite Black-Owned Hair Brands…
 15 hours ago
06.09.20
17 items
Here’s How Beauty Brands Are Winning (And Losing)…
 20 hours ago
06.09.20
Exclusives
Close