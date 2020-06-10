CLOSE
Atlanta Mayor Being Sued For Firing Police Officers

Two college student in Atlanta were leaving a protest, in the name of George Floyd who was violently killed by an ex-Minneapolis Police officer when held his knee in Floyd’s neck for over 8 minutes, in Atlanta near Olympic Park when police smashed their windows out, tased them, then dragged them from their car.  Much to the benefit of the Morehouse and Spellman college students the whole ordeal was caught on a video that has since went viral and led to the dismissal of the police officers involved by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

However it is now being reported that the officers that were fired feel they were wrongfully fired and want their job back so they are suing Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as well as Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields.  According to the lawsuit filed by Ex-Atalnta Police Officers, Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner, their use of force was lawful, and they were fired without a proper investigation.

