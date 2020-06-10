Confederate Flags Are Now Banned Over at NASCAR!

Say goodbye to seeing those confederate flags at any of the NASCAR events.
It has been announced in a statement on Twitter that they have been banned all events starting immediately.
From Complex:
The announcement comes less than a week after Bubba Wallace, the first full-time black driver in NASCAR since 1971, urged the organization to ban Confederate flags. “No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race,” he said.
Wallace is also going to drive a vehicle featuring “a Black Lives Matter paint scheme.”
