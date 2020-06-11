Ex-Police Officer, Thomas Lane, Involved George Floyd’s Death Is Out on Bail

Thomas Lane was only on the job for 4 days when he was terminated then arrested and charged with his involvement with the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis when Lane’s senior officer restrained Floyd on the ground with his knee in his neck for over 8 minutes.

It is now being reported that the 4 day ex-rookie, Thomas Lane, is out of jail on bond.

According to Lane’s attorney,Earl Gray, his body cam, would prove Lane’s innocents in the death of George Floyd. Thomas Lane’s attorney in the same interview also made a comment that if the people thought his client should have interceded then the people that had bared witness to the death of George Floyd should have interceded as well.

The other 3 officers involved in the George Floyd killing remain in jail.

see the video below