The Breonna Taylor Law: Louisville Outlaws No-Knock Warrants [VIDEO]

Breonna Taylor

In the midst of everything that has been going on with the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 with the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd it appears change is coming as it has been reported that The Breonna Taylor Law is now in effect as Louisville has outlawed no-knock warrants.

26 year old African-American emergency medical technician, Breonna Taylor of Lousiville, KY, was at home in her bed sleeping on March 13, 2020 when 3 plainclothes Louisville Police burst into her home without stating who they were, when gun fire erupted, police then shot Breonna Taylor at least eight times killing her.

See the video below

These Black Celebs Are Reminding The World To Not Forget Breonna Taylor
6 photos
