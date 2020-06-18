Breaking News Alleged Killer Of Na’Kia Crawford From Akron Has Been Identified

Breaking news today out of Akron, Akron Police held a press conference announcing that the alleged killer, his car and the accomplices of the murder of 18 year old Na’Kia Crawford has been identified. The tragic death of the 18 year old, recent graduate, from Akron, Na’Kia Crawford, who was gunned down while sitting in her car at a traffic light not far from Downtown Akron while running errands with her grandmother who was in the car but was unharmed made national news this week. Na’kia had just graduated from North High and was to be attending college in the fall.

Akron police had released a video picture of the car, a Chevy Camaro plus offered a reward for any information about the crime, now it appears tips have led the car to be found abandoned in Cleveland along with the identity of Na’Kia’s alleged killer and his accomplices.

The shooter has been identified as a 17 year old, 18-year-old Jaion Bivins has been charged with obstruction and tampering with evidence, and a third suspect 24-year-old Janisha George is being charged with obstruction of justice.

The reason that was given for the crime was that it was a mistake identity, Na’Kia Crawford was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

We will be keeping the family of Na’Kia Crawford uplifted in our prayers.

See press conference below.

Read more on this story