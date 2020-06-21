CLOSE
LisaRaye McCoy Talks Nicki “Trollz” shade, Keys To Black Wealth Summit, & Black Lives Matter + More

Black Hollywood royalty Lisaraye McCoy stopped by the Lemonade Stand Live to spill all the Lemonade Chile!! She got right to it about the Nicki Minaj Shade and why she doesn’t hate Nicki even though she can’t for her.

The “Players Club” actress also dished about black wealth and her upcoming event the “Keys To Black Wealth Summit”  LisaRaye with the likes of Master P, Romeo Miller, Ray J and more are keynotes speakers of the Financial wealth building virtual summit.

LisaRaye also dived into the Black lives matter movement and how the black community can come together. The “Players Club” actress also dished about black wealth and how she had to rebuild her life AND bank account after her divorce. Get your glasses ready cause LisaRaye DIDN’T hold back! Watch the full interview below:

