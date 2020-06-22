What Will School Look Like In The Fall…School Districts Still Not Sure

The Fourth of July is around the corner, which means it’s almost time for kids to return to school.

Although the world is slowly opening back up, the Coronavirus hasn’t gone anywhere, and actually they say we are now seeing spikes of COVID-19, whether it’s because things are getting a little lapse or is it due to the fact that there is more testing available or possibly a combination of both, we will leave that to the experts, but as we start looking to the future in the fall and our children going back to school a new norm is being driven. What does that new norm look like for city schools? Superintendents are still not sure and are in need of guidance as well as money.