BREAKING NEWS NASCAR STANDS Behind Bubba Wallace Literally [VIDEO]

The more hate try’s to rear it’s head, the more solidarity and love is being shown.

Nascar made the decision to ban the Rebel Flag from flying at their events in the wake of the George Floyd murder one driver even quit then yesterday someone hung a noose over the Lone man of color in Nascar Bubba Wallace car that was in a secured garage.

Today the sport that was once known as ‘The Good Ole Boy’s’ Sport showed that what happened to their #43 wasn’t cool and they are standing behind him literally.

According to seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson:

“The news has disturbed us all and of course we want justice and know who and why,”  “And we want to stand with our friend.”

The act of the solidarity towards Bubba Wallace brought tears to his eye’s.  See the video below.

 


