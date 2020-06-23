CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

NASCAR Drivers Rally Behind Bubba Wallace Before June 22 Race

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty

After the Geico 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway had been cut short on June 21 due to “rain storms” in Alabama, the NASCAR event was moved to the following day on June 22.

However, it was soon overshadowed by a much more gruesome event that involved a noose being found in the garage stall of driver Bubba Wallace.  There is now an investigation taking place by the league.

That action appeared to have been a tactical move to try and frighten Wallace, the only black driver in NASCAR.  He played a big role in getting the organization to “inally ban confederate flags from events” while also being one of the more famous voices of the Black Lives Matter movement, even driving a car with the BLM paint scheme for a while.

The move to the confederate flags did not go well with several racing fans, and now the backlash might be inside the popular racing group.

From Uproxx:

Given the current situation with the global COVID-19 pandemic, there are no fans able to get into the infield and garage area right now, meaning the noose was put in Wallace’s garage by someone in NASCAR or a track employee. In any case, they promised to “eliminate them from the sport” when they find who did it, and Monday became a day for the sport, its drivers, and its race teams to lend support to Wallace, starting with #IStandWithBubba being painted on the infield grass inside the tri-oval.

The league tweeted a photo with the hashtag on its Twitter page:

All of the teams and drivers were helping to push Wallace’s vehicle to the forefront of the track area as a sign that they are standing behind the driver of No. 43.

Wallace even posted on his Twitter page the drivers standing behind him and his vehicle.

Wallace even got support, especially through a hug, from NASCAR legend Richard Petty, who also issued a statement on the noose incident:

Fellow driver Jimmie Johnson gave an interview with Fox on why he and other members of the sport came together to rally around Wallace:

It is great to see the entire NASCAR organization showing their love and support for Wallace, though one can’t help but wonder if one of those walking behind that car “could have been one of the people responsible for the threat of placing a noose in the 43 team stall.”

Now, we have to wait and see what more the league and their drivers are going to do help the support and assemble behind the Black community, rather than just give soundbites.

Still, what happened today before the Geico 500 was a start.

 

 Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Chris Graythen and Getty Images

First through Seventh Tweet, Third through Fifth Picture, and First through Fourth Video Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500

I Stand With Bubba: Race Car World Speaks Out As FBI Investigates NASCAR Noose Report

10 photos Launch gallery

I Stand With Bubba: Race Car World Speaks Out As FBI Investigates NASCAR Noose Report

Continue reading I Stand With Bubba: Race Car World Speaks Out As FBI Investigates NASCAR Noose Report

I Stand With Bubba: Race Car World Speaks Out As FBI Investigates NASCAR Noose Report

[caption id="attachment_3964028" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Jared C. Tilton / Getty[/caption] The professional racing world is speaking out after NASCAR's only Black full-time driver received racist threats. According to Associated Press, a noose was discovered in the Talladega Superspeedway garage stall of Bubba Wallace Jr., a driver who successfully fought for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its venues earlier this month. NASCAR was founded in the South more than 70 years ago and they've allowed the used of the confederate flag at events ever since then. It took Wallace and the current uprisings across the country over racial injustice for the stock car series to finally do away with the flag. Former NASCAR chairman Brian France tried to ban the flying of the flags at tracks five years ago, but his proposal wasn't enforced and went largely ignored. NASCAR has yet to outline how it will enforce its new restriction on the flag. This week's race at Talladega, in the heart of the South, served as a test and things didn't go smoothly. Angry fans with Confederate flags drove past the main entrance to the Alabama race track before Sunday's race. A plane even flew above the track pulling a banner of the flag that read "Defund NASCAR". Due to rain, the race was postponed and a few hours later, NASCAR said the noose was found. “We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act,” NASCAR said in a statement. “As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.” U.S. Attorney Jay Town said his office, along with the FBI and the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, was looking into the situation. “Regardless of whether federal charges can be brought, this type of action has no place in our society,” Town said. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said she was "shocked and appalled" by the "vile act" against Wallace, despite Ivey having a racist history of her own, including her support for the death sentence which disproportionately impacts people of color, according to the American Civil Liberty's Union. Ivey also supported a law in Alabama that banned the removal of Confederate monuments. “There is no place for this disgusting display of hatred in our state,” Ivey said of the noose incident. “Bubba Wallace is one of us; he is a native of Mobile and on behalf of all Alabamians, I apologize to Bubba Wallace as well as to his family and friends for the hurt this has caused and regret the mark this leaves on our state.” Fans are not allowed access to the infield or the restricted area of the Cup Series garage, and due to the coronavirus, very few staff members can access the garage where the cars are kept. This would include NASCAR employees, the crew members for each of the 40 teams, Talladega staff members and any contracted safety crews or security guard. Even drives can't access the garage and they can only go directly from their motorhomes to the race cars to drive. Someone with extensive access or resources had to have reached the garage to place the noose. Meanwhile, Wallace released a statement on Sunday in response to the noose saying: "Today’s despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism." https://twitter.com/BubbaWallace/status/1274898390288121861   He received support from his peers in the racing world, including seven-time NASCAR champion and owner of Wallace's famed No. 43, Richard Petty. The 82-year-old was headed to Talladega to support Wallace and he said he was "enraged by the act of someone placing a noose in the garage stall of my race team.” “There’s absolutely no place in our sport or society for racism,” wrote the Hall of Famer, who's known as “The King.” "This filthy act serves as a reminder of how far we still have to go to eradicate racial prejudice and it galvanizes my resolve to use the resources of Richard Petty Motorsports to create change. This sick person who perpetrated this act must be found, exposed and swiftly and immediately expelled from NASCAR." More race car drivers and racing journalists showed their support for Wallace. You can check out their responses below.

#BlackLivesMatter , Black Lives Matter , Bubba Wallace

Videos
Latest
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
NASCAR Drivers Rally Behind Bubba Wallace Before June…
 1 hour ago
06.22.20
Welp! Keke Palmer’s Facialist Dermaplaned Her Baby Hairs…
 4 hours ago
06.22.20
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
BREAKING NEWS NASCAR STANDS Behind Bubba Wallace Literally…
 5 hours ago
06.22.20
"The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles" - Fixed Show
Alicia Keys Verzuz John Legend Went Down And…
 8 hours ago
06.22.20
Exclusives
Close