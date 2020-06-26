Roseanne Barr Says That Trump Is the “First Woman President of the United States”

Roseanne Barr is at it yet again.

After losing her gig on the revival of her popular ABC sitcom in 2018 after one season due to that infamous tweet involving Valerie Jarrett, a former advisor for former U.S. President Barack Obama, she’s back to share item, this time involving her favorite President, the current one, Donald Trump.

Check out the video below:

"Trump, in my opinion, is the first woman President of the United States" – Roseanne Barr When you get your weed from Lou Dobbs. https://t.co/aoXMO3MLEU — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 25, 2020

Yup, you heard that correctly.

Roseanne thinks that #45 is the first “female” president the United States has ever had!

She is also smoking what appears to be some type of joint as well while delivering her disjointed speech.

That has to be one of the more stranger things she has said yet.

Then again, she has always supported the guy no matter what.

As for what got her fired from ABC, and led to her losing her show, here’s Complex to jog your memory:

Barr responded “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” according to The Wrap.

She also had this to say about COVID-19 in an interview with her pal Norm MacDonald:

“I think we’re being forced to evolve. You know what it is, Norm? I think they’re just trying to get rid of all my generation,” Barr said at the four-minute mark in the above video.

You never seem to know what to expect anymore with Roseanne.

