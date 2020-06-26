CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Meijer to Open Stores in Lorain and Brimfield

Meijer store

Source: MediaNews Group/The Oakland Press via Getty Images / Getty

Meijer is continuing its expansion into Northeast Ohio.

The supercenter chain has announced the opening of two additional 155,000 square-foot locations in the Cleveland and Akron area on July 9.  One will roll out its welcome in Lorain, while another will do the same in Brimfield.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Each store will offer fresh groceries, a deli counter, garden center and pharmacy. They also include a section for electronics, toys, sporting gear and apparel.

The two locations will also comply to social distancing guidelines for both its customers and employees.

In addition, they will also include “plexiglass shields at registers, employee health screenings, and temperature checks.”

Customers will be encouraged to wear masks while shopping inside.

Meijer currently has three locations in Northeast Ohio: Mentor, Avon, and Stow.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of JEFF KOWALSKY and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of MediaNews Group/The Oakland Press and Getty Images

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!
reopening ohio plan + phases
3 photos

Videos
Latest
US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST
3 Police Fired For Talking About Killing Black…
 1 hour ago
06.26.20
Beats In The Six And Drake Welcome Dinner
King James Unapologetically Raises $100 Mil To Build…
 1 hour ago
06.26.20
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
NASCAR Releases The Photo Of The Garage Pull…
 1 hour ago
06.26.20
Around The Way Girl! Meet The Barbie Rocking…
 2 hours ago
06.26.20
Exclusives
Close