LOCAL NEWS: Meijer to Open Stores in Lorain and Brimfield

Meijer is continuing its expansion into Northeast Ohio.

The supercenter chain has announced the opening of two additional 155,000 square-foot locations in the Cleveland and Akron area on July 9. One will roll out its welcome in Lorain, while another will do the same in Brimfield.

Each store will offer fresh groceries, a deli counter, garden center and pharmacy. They also include a section for electronics, toys, sporting gear and apparel.

The two locations will also comply to social distancing guidelines for both its customers and employees.

In addition, they will also include “plexiglass shields at registers, employee health screenings, and temperature checks.”

Customers will be encouraged to wear masks while shopping inside.

Meijer currently has three locations in Northeast Ohio: Mentor, Avon, and Stow.

