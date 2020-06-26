CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Stouffer’s Has Created a New Way To Bring Mac and Cheese To Its Fans!

Macaroni and cheese

Source: EasyBuy4u / Getty

If you can’t get enough of Stouffer’s Mac and Cheese, you are are going to love this new invention.

Introducing “Mac on Tap!”  A dispenser that brings out “the creamy, cheesy goodness of Stouffer’s Mac and Cheese” right out of the tap.

Basically, it’s a new brand of instant mac and cheese that will put the powdered blue box to shame.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

There are no announcements yet as to where it will appear, though that’s where the public comes in, and the Cleveland-based company is looking for some tips.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Now, Stouffer’s is asking fans when they would like to see the “Mac on Tap” come to life. Consumers are encouraged to tweet @stouffers with their ideas for a home for the tap.

This is considered one of the most popular items in the company’s menu.

Are you onboard for “Mac on Tap?”

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Thomas Young and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of EasyBuy4u and Getty Images

Third and Fourth Picture and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Raymond Santana and Deelishis “Is Married Now” Photos & Video
ACLU SoCal&apos;s 25th Annual Luncheon
6 photos

Videos
Latest
Salad In Grocery Retail Display
Stouffer’s Has Created a New Way To Bring…
 3 hours ago
06.26.20
McDonald’s Launches $500,000 HBCU Scholarship Fund
 4 hours ago
06.26.20
US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST
3 Police Fired For Talking About Killing Black…
 4 hours ago
06.26.20
Strange Bedfellows? Kanye And The Gap Enter 10-Year…
 4 hours ago
06.26.20
Exclusives
Close