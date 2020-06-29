CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

It’s Not Dre Day: Dr. Dre’s Wife Has Filed For A Divorce

Los Angeles Chapter Presents The Recording Academy Honors - Show

Source: Todd Williamson Archive / Getty

2020 has been a motha to say the least with the COVID-19 pandemic and there ramifications that go along with it such as masks, sheltering-in, quarantining and social distancing to name the later of it effects.  Also there has been a rise in divorces attached to the pandemic and unfortunately divorce is the case that Dr. Dre’s wife has given him.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

It is being reported that Hip Hop billionaire producer and original member of the legendary Hip Hop rap group, NWA, Dr. Dre’s wife of 24 years, 50 year old attorney Nicole Young, has filed for divorce citing  irreconcilable differences.  The couple, Andre Young (Dr. Dre) and Nicole Young have two grown children together.

The Beats by Dre creator prior to marrying Nicole Young was engaged to R&B singer Michel’le with whom they have a son together.  Dr. Dre and Michel’le allegedly broke up due to Dre’s drinking, infidelity and volatile behavior.  Dr. Dre years later apologized for his abusive behavior.

Read More

Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated May 22nd)
2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
38 photos
Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis
10 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

divorce , dr. dre , Nicole Young

Videos
Latest
Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith (5) reacts to a play during their game against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday, June 11, 2015. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News
SPORTS: J.R. Smith Reportedly Set to Join the…
 24 mins ago
06.29.20
Los Angeles Chapter Presents The Recording Academy Honors - Show
It’s Not Dre Day: Dr. Dre’s Wife Has…
 3 hours ago
06.29.20
“Corona” on List of the 100 Most Popular…
 5 hours ago
06.29.20
Bebe Doesn’t Know That Karen In Their Shirt…
 7 hours ago
06.29.20
Exclusives
Close