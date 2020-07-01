Local News: Man Arrested For Pointing Gun At Protesters

2020 has brought about awakenings health wise with the COVID-19 pandemic as well as systemic racism in the wake of the George Floyd killing, unfortunately everybody isn’t handling these awakenings well as people are being urged to wear masks and social distances themselves but even scarier is the un-awakening of people that aren’t handling people protesting in the name of George Floyd, Black Lives Matter or All Lives Matter.

In North Canton A 30-year-old man is in police custody after pointing a gun into a group of protesters Tuesday evening. Protesters lead by the Ohio Community Coalition were marching through North Canton near the intersection of North Main Street and Maple Street around 6: 45 p.m.– blocking traffic in all directions, police report. Read More