CORONAVIRUS: Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson Offically Makes Mask Wearing in Public Mandatory

Cleveland is now the latest city in Ohio to make mask wearing involuntary with the Coronavirus pandemic still at large.

Mayor Frank Jackson has signed an order on July 3 that will have residents wear masks or face coverings everywhere in public businesses and spaces.

The order has now started and all individuals in the City of Cleveland have to comply with these changes while dining out among other activities.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Under the order, all bars, restaurants and entertainment venues will be required to reduce their maximum capacity to 50% of allowable capacity and must follow social distancing guidelines set by the state. Businesses who fail to comply with the order and receive two violations of being overcapacity will be shut down, the city said.

Groups that include more than ten people coming together without masks or face coverings will be cited.

As for establishments, if they have anyone who tested positive for COVID-19, whether its an employee or customer, that particular business “must be sanitized to the standards of the Cleveland Health Department.” If no action and sanitizing has taken place, that business will have to close.

Click here to see what fines the City of Cleveland will impose under this new mandate.

The order is slated to last until the end of July.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Angelo Merendino and Getty Images