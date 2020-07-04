Louis Farrakhan Delivers July Fourth Address About The State Of Black People In America

Nation of Islam Minister Louis Farrakhan is planning to deliver a speech on the Fourth of July to a global audience about the state of Black people in America.

“The message will air at 11 a.m. EDT, 10 a.m. CDT, 8 a.m. PDT, and at 16:00 Greenwich Mean Time for the United Kingdom, Europe and international audiences,” according to a press release.

Viewers can watch his address online by going to the Nation of Islam’s website here.

Audio will be simulcast on the website for the Final Call here.

The speech is intended for a multifaith audience and not just Muslims, the press release said.

“The judgment is not approaching; it is present,” Farrakhan said.

While everything Farrakhan intended to address was not immediately clear, the press release did make a reference to COVID-19, the cause of a global pandemic that has by far disproportionately infected and killed Black people. But it did not cite the ongoing protests against racism, police violence and the oftentimes deadly combination of the two, especially when it comes to Black people.

Farrakhan’s speech was scheduled to be delivered on the 90th anniversary of the funding of the Nation of Islam.

The Fourth of July is the first federal holiday since a police officer killed George Floyd on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, sparking nationwide protests amid somewhat of a racial reckoning in America that has thus far resulted in a slew of landmarks’ names being changed. However, the race-based police brutality and violence that the protests have been reacting to has continued seemingly unabated.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

