Damon Dash Goes Off On Producers and Quits ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’

When R&B princess, Aaliyah passed away tragically in a plane crash in 2001 the world was heartbroken but none more then Hip Hop producer Damon Dash with whom she was dating a the time of her death. When Aaliyah was alive Dame Dash rode for the love of his life and in her passing he continues to ride for her even harder.
Lifetime producers allegedly, and by looking at the video below, in a filming of Damon Dash on set somehow tried to use Aaliyah to exploit his story, Damon Dash went smooth off on on Lifetime producers on set and anyone that tried to defend that narrative, then quit ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ before snatching his mic off.
“You think you’re going to f***ing exploit me when it comes to Aaliyah?”
First Master P now Damon Dash, quit?? Lifetime might have some explaining to do about their Reality Television tactics.
see video below
This is how I treat racist like Tara long from @eone_tv when she was trying to exploit my story with Aaliyah for @lifetimetv my question is …why is it that the only way a black persons story can only be told on a network only if it goes through a white production company or it won’t get told…let’s get to that…but at the end of the day this is how I been treating racist…luck them out yiur house and do it yourself @damedashstudios #staytuned