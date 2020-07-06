Rickey Smiley Youngest Daughter Was Shot 3X This Past Weekend [VIDEO]

Prayer Warriors are being summoned and prayers are in order as it is being reported that Rickey Smiley of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show youngest daughter, Aaryn, was shot 3 times this past holiday weekend. The news was reported by Rickey Smiley himself.

According to Rickey Smiley, his daughter, Aaryn, was shot in Houston while on her way to purchase food at Whataburger. Aaryn is currently okay recovering in a hospital awaiting to have surgery.

We will be keeping our brother Rickey Smiley, his daughter Aaryn, as well as their family uplifted in our prayers.

We will keep you all updated with any updates.

Take a listen to Rickey Smiley report his own personal news in the video below.