Gun Violence Took The Lives Of A 7, 8 and 14 Year Old Over The Holiday Weekend

Our Black Lives do matter however we have to start with ourselves.

It is with heavy hearts we are reporting the tragic deaths of babies during the holiday weekend, a 7 year old, 8 year old and 14 year old died due to gun violence in Atlanta and Chicago.

In Chicago, Illinois 7 year old Natalie Wallace, who was visiting her Grandmother for the holiday in the Austin neighborhood, was playing in the front yard with other children when a car pulled up and started firing at her relatives that were in the yard when one bullet struck little Natalie in the forehead killing her.

Down the street from where Natalie Wallace was killed, in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago’s south side, children were shot in an incident that included an 11, 14 and 15 year old boys, that where shot when someone on foot walked up and started firing. The 14 year old who’s name has not been released died from his gunshot wounds.

Then in Atlanta 8 year old Secoriea Turner was killed on Saturday night when someone opened fire on a car she was riding in with her mother, near the Wendy’s restaurant that Rayshard Brooks was killed at back in June of this year.

We will be keeping the families of these babies uplifted in our prayers as well as our communities.

See video below