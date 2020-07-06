SPORTS: Cleveland Indians Present Its Shortened 2020 Season Schedule

After months of delays and league-wide negotiations, the Cleveland Indians have finally announced when its 2020 season will start and end.

It will be a shorter than usual run for the team due to stalled conversations between the MLB owners and players, not to mention the COVID-19 pandemic still in play.

Nonetheless, baseball fans will be excited to see some action happening at Progressive Field at Gateway in Downtown Cleveland.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The Tribe will kick off the season at Progressive Field against the Kansas City Royals on July 24. Cleveland will end the season at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 27.

The team has also mentioned that those who had tickets for impacted games from June until September can “automatically receive a credit or request a refund.”

Here is the schedule below:

We're hoping for no snow on the 24th. 🤞 Here is our 2020 schedule, presented by @CampingWorld …#OurTribe pic.twitter.com/hOb112k1Lt — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 6, 2020

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images

Tweet and Third through Sixth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland