LOCAL NEWS: Yours Truly Shuts Down Its Shaker Square Location

After nearly three decades, popular Cleveland-area restaurant chain Yours Truly has decided to close down its longtime Cleveland location in the Shaker Square district.

News of the closing was made on July 6 as eatery is changing its concept at its restaurants.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

A spokesperson for the restaurant said the other Yours Truly locations are being converted into a new Kitchen and bar concept, and the Shaker Square location would be “ill-suited” for the conversion. “We have truly enjoyed our 27 years on the Square and will cherish those memories. We would like to thank the community and our loyal guests for allowing us to serve them over the years,” the restaurant said.

No one is expected to be out of a job and everyone who had been working at the Shaker Square spot will be transferred to other Yours Truly locations.

