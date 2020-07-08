Kanye West Running For President Is Real and Trump Campaign Has Responded

The other day Kanye West tweeted that he was running for president. Many were wondering whether it was a publicity hoax leading up to more new music or was Yeezus having one of his mental health days. Well it appears that what he tweeted is what he meant, Kanye West has made a statement and he say’s he is running in the 2020 Presidential Election.

In an interview with Forbes magazine Kanye West had this to say about his bid to be #46

“I am taking the red hat off, with this interview,” …“I’m not saying Trump’s in my way, he may be a part of my way. And Joe Biden? Like come on man, please. You know? Obama’s special. Trump’s special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden’s not special.”

So I guess Kanye is saying because he is running he is going to set aside his republican allegiance, but he is not a democrat…he’s special.

Hogan Gidley, national press secretary for the Trump 2020 campaign say’s, they think that Ye might be a little late coming to the table to run for president but they are cool with it however according to Gidley, Trump has done more for the black community than any other president including Obama and Trump has definitely down more for the black community than Joe Bidden.

Ross Perot…That’s all I’m going to say,

Don’t get caught up in the hype make sure you register to vote and if you have make sure you exercise your right in November #IJS

Take a look at the video below