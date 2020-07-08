Reg Killed Off The CHI For Being Shy!? Or Is He Still Alive??

Showtime’s ‘The CHI’ is just as addicting as HBO’s ‘The Wire’ so at the end of season 2 of ‘The CHI’ when Reg was sprayed by bullets left on the ground spitting up blood, at that time the biggest question was, “will Reg make it !?”.

Then the off camera drama went down with Tiffany Boone (Jerrika) making sexual harassment allegations against Jason Mitchell (Brandon), leading to Tiffany bouncing from the show and Jason getting bounced. That’s whole lot going on with ‘main’ characters. So Chicago’s own Lena Waithe, who is the creator of The Chi masterfully took care of the hiccups so to speak in the story line, so when season 3 started back up we learned that they just killed off Brandon, and with Brandon being killed boujee Jerrika head for her best life, she didn’t even come to Brandon’s funeral. That solved that problem and as for Reg, well it appears that he succumbed to his gunshots and probably poor health care, which led to his long lost brother Trig (played by Luke James) to come back to town with his lady Imani (Jasmine Davis) who we learn in the 2nd episode is transgender.

So why did Reg have to go? Rumor had it that the South Side of Chicago native Barton FitzPatrick had got fired and that he was allegedly suing because he wasn’t down with having a on camera relationship with a transgender.

However according to a live video by Barton FitzPatrick AKA Reg, folks need to pump their brakes, Lena Waithe is his home girl and fans really need to let the scenario play out, he has nothing but love and support for The Chi, ya heard. Then he dropped a tweet that might give you the impression that Reg might not be dead. Think about it Brandon got a funeral but not Reg??

Y’all crying over Reg like y’all actually saw him get buried or an obituary….😈 — Barton Fitzpatrick (@act_like_bart) July 3, 2020

Season 3 of The CHI we will be getting introduced to some other new characters that joined the cast, La La Anthony, Kandi Burruss and Lena Waithe herself to name just a few.

So is Reg really dead? Hmmmm

Take a look at the video below