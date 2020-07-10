CLOSE
Mo’Nique Addresses Speculation That She Will Replace NeNe Leakes On RHOA: “NeNe Is Irreplaceable”

With so much up in the air regarding NeNe Leakes’ future with “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” rumors have already begun to circulate regarding potential replacements for the O.G. reality star. One of the most well-circulated rumors is that Mo’Nique will take her place. The word on the street was that Mo’s open marriage to her husband, Sidney, would take center stage.

The comedian and actress took to Instagram Wednesday in a cooking video to address the speculation and as it turns out, she has no plans of joining the Bravo franchise.

“I wasn’t gonna say not a damn thing because I knew it was a lie,” she said. “No, my sweet babies, I am not doing the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,. And in my humble opinion, NeNe Leakes is irreplaceable. NeNe Leakes is the Real Housewives of Atlanta if you ask me, baby, that’s been 13 years.”

 

She went on:

“So no, I am not joining that cast though I respect all of those sisters they do what they do, and I am not replacing NeNe Leakes. Y’all know my spirit couldn’t take it. I couldn’t do those confessions talking about my sisters like that. I sure would love to f**** meet ‘Source’ cause Source be saying s****,” she added, referring to the person who spread the rumor. “Source is a popular b*** because she knows everybody’s business.”

It would have definitely been interesting to see how Mo may have altered the dynamic of the cast, but I also wouldn’t mind seeing NeNe return to the series.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

