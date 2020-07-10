CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Jada Pinkett-Smith & Will Smith May Be Getting A Divorce? [WATCH]

Raven-Symone’ speaks out about her marriage and how her new wife makes her feel! The newlyweds are happily in love and excited for the future.

Speaking of marriages, the tea is that Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith will be getting a divorce after a video surfaced of Will allegedly crying. With all the news coming out, do you think Jada & Will will stick together?

Social media is having a meme-filled day after the release of the hour-long interview of August Alsina sharing very personal details of his life. https://www.instagram.com/p/CCE4Od9gVY9/?utm_source=ig_embed There are always frequent talks about Jada and Will Smith's relationship, as they've been rumored to be swingers or in an open marriage.  The couple has said they're "life partners" and have voiced that they will not divorce. Since the release of the interview, Twitter has reacted to August sharing that he was deeply in love with the married woman says that Will gave him the blessing. After Twitter digested the video here's what social media had to say...  HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Jada Pinkett-Smith & Will Smith May Be Getting A Divorce? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

