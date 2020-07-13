CLOSE
ATL Rapper Lil Marlo Found Dead, He Was Only 27 [VIDEO]

According to XXL, Atlanta Rapper Rudolph Johnson a.k.a Lil Marlo was found dead in Georgia at the age of 27 after his car was apparently shot up on a Georgia Highway. There was a video posted on twitter of the apparent car, but authorities haven’t yet confirmed it was Lil Marlo in the car. The QC rapper was just in the studio working on new music with Lil Yatchy Saturday morning.

Rappers have started to flood social media showing condolences to his friends and family. No real details about his death have been released yet but when they do we will update this story.

