Radio Host ‘Karen’ Goes On a Racist Tirade Then Loses Her Job [VIDEO]

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

A radio host in New Hampshire, Dianna Ploss, formerly of WSMN 1590, lost her S#@# while she was walking to the radio station studio when she overheard some landscapers speaking Spanish to one another.  According to reports white landscapers were communication with Hispanic landscapers in Spanish and for whatever reason that irritated Ploss to the point that she decided to go ‘Karen’ going LIVE to voice  her irritation.  When a man of color heard her then tried to check her she accused the man of defending them because the Hispanic men were of brown skin.

Why that would bother her???  Who knows.  But according to her social media she is a Trump supporter and a MAGA Activists (whatever that is)

Dianna Ploss video went viral rather quickly which led to the radio station letting her go quickly so The Dianna Ploss Show is NO MORE.

“Dianna Ploss is no longer associated or affiliated in any way with  WSMN or Bartis-Russell Broadcasting, LLC. We at WSMN value freedom of speech,  freedom of expression and assembly. We will not tolerate discrimination, racism or hatred. We continue to present and offer on air opportunities for discussion, education and the exchange of opinions and ideas.”

Whats even crazier is that even after that she posted on her social media that she was not backing down.

see Dianna Ploss’s racist tirade video below

Source: Radio One Digital

