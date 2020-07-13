Actress, Kelly Preston Has Died At 57 After Battling Breast Cancer For Two Years

After battling Cancer for two years, actress Kelly Preston passed away Sunday morning at the age of 57.

A family member told PEOPLE, “On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer.”

John Travolta shared the news to his social media with a heartfelt message honoring his late wife. He said his wife “fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

Last September the couple celebrated 28 years of marriage. Together they had three children: daughter Ella, 20, 9-year-old son Benjamin, and their song Jett who passed at age 16 in January 2009.

Throughout her acting career, Preston appeared in many hit movies like SpaceCamp (1986), Twins (1988), Jerry Maguire (1996), For The Love of the Game (1999) and in 2018 she starred in her final film, Gotti. In it, she played Victoria Gotti, the wife of John Gotti–who was played by Travolta.

