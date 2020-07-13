CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Report: Body Found At Lake Piru in California, Days After Naya Rivera Went Missing

Latina Magazine 'Hollywood Hot List' Party

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

After reporting actress Naya Rivera went missing at Lake Piru, hundreds of people were out searching for her and unfortunately almost a week later it has been reported per TMZ that her body has been found. Ventura County officials confirmed  Monday that a body had been found at the lake and shortly after we received this new it was announced the body found.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

TMZ reported that Naya was founded dead at the lake. There’s a press conference scheduled for 2pm today to discuss further details.

Prayers go out the Naya’s family!

See Also: Surveillance Video Shows Naya Rivera Before Disappearance

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Report: Body Found At Lake Piru in California, Days After Naya Rivera Went Missing  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
French Fries On Yellow Background
How You Can Get FREE or Discounted Fries…
 1 hour ago
07.13.20
Russell Westbrook Confirms He’s Tested Positive For COVID-19
 4 hours ago
07.13.20
Rally to Support Gun Shop Owners Defying Mandate
Radio Host ‘Karen’ Goes On a Racist Tirade…
 5 hours ago
07.13.20
Los Angeles Premiere of The Matrix Reloaded
Court Of Public Opinion: August, Jada, Will and…
 5 hours ago
07.13.20
Exclusives
Close