NYC’s Black Lives Matter Mural in Front of Trump Tower Vandalized

Days after it was unveiled, the Black Lives Matter mural that is located in front of Trump Tower in New York City has been defaced.

An unknown individual had splashed the artwork with red paint earlier in the afternoon on July 13.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Videos and photos from the scene around lunchtime on Monday showed red paint covering several of the letters in the mural. According to the New York Post, police said someone walked up the street around 12:13 p.m. Eastern Monday, dumped the paint, then ran away.

The identity of the person behind that red paint is not known at this moment, but the NYPD is looking into figuring out who that person is, according to NBC New York.

The name behind the tower of which this particular mural is located, President Donald Trump, has referred to the “BLM” artwork as “a symbol of hate” in one of this tweets.

….horrible BLM chant, “Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”. Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

