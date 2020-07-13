Ex-Trump Official: #45 Considered Selling Off Puerto Rico Following Hurricane Maria

One of President Donald Trump’s former staff members has revealed that he was considering getting rid of one the U.S. properties a few years back.

Elaine Duke, who was the acting Homeland Security Secretary at one-time, gave an interview with the New York Times, in which she discussed that #45 was looking into “selling Puerto Rico back in 2017 after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on the U.S. territory.”

Though the idea never moved beyond a thought, there was the consideration of doing away with being involved with the island as recovery efforts were slow.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“The president’s initial ideas were more of as a businessman, you know,” said Duke, a lifelong Republican, to the Times. “Can we outsource the electricity? Can we can we sell the island? You know, or divest of that asset?”

Duke took over the Department of Homeland Security position for a while after Gen. John Kelly moved to a new position with the White House as its chief of staff.

The storm was devastating for Puerto Rico as 2,975 individuals had perished as reported by researchers, while damage was estimated at $43 billion as reported by USA Today.

The treatment of Puerto Rico extended past the President as then-budget director Mick Mulvaney declined to declare an “emergency declaration” for PR. That was before Maria hit the island.

Duke adds that Mulvaney told her not to be “emotional” and how “it’s about the money” not the people. Mulvaney denies making such a remark towards Duke.

She has not been with the President and his administration since 2018.

