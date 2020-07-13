Body Found at Lake Piru in California is That of ‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera

After a body was retrieved from Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, it is confirmed to be that of actress-singer-model Naya Rivera.

This comes after Rivera, 33, had reportedly disappeared after her four-year-old son was found alone in a rented boat. The two were swimming in the lake before she went missing, according to authorities. It was assumed that she had “drowned” after she never made it back to that boat.

From Complex:

Following TMZ’s initial report, Ventura County Sheriff’s Department held a press conference where they confirmed the body they found was Rivera. “We are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera,” Sheriff William Ayub said during the press conference, which you can watch below. Ayub also said that authorities found “no indication of foul play or that this was a suicide.” The Ventura County Coroner’s Office will use dental records to verify the body.

The news conference has concluded. Sheriff Ayub has confirmed the body recovered at Lake Piru today was Naya Rivera. Our hearts go out to her family, friends and fans during this difficult time. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of her death. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

When her son was found by himself, he was wearing a life vest, but made it known she was not wearing her own.

Authorities was looking for Rivera since July 8, with her former husband Ryan Dorsey getting involved. Dorsey is also the father of their four-year-old son who was last seen with Rivera before her death.

The ‘Glee’ star is now the ninth person to “have drowned in Lake Piru since 1994.”

Rivera started out in the entertainment business as a child, appearing on shows such as ‘Family Matters, ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ and most recently, ‘Step Up.’ She is most known as cheerleader Santana Lopez on ‘Glee’ from 2009 until 2015.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Complex

First and Second Picture Courtesy of WENN and Avalon

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Complex