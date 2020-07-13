CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Did Beyonce’ Have An Entanglement With August Alsina?! [WATCH]

Gary’s sources may have some juicy tea! After August Alsina aired out his “entanglement” with Jada-Pinkett Smith, he may have had some experience with another man’s woman.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

During Beyonce’s Lemonade era, the public knew of Jay-Z’s cheating rumors and Gary says that Beyonce’ may have gotten her husband back with being friends with Alsina.

No one else thinks that Queen Bey would take it this far, but with all this tea coming out, who really knows?

Do you think Beyonce’ would have any interest in Aug too?  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Rihanna And The Clara Lionel Foundation Host 2nd Annual Diamond Ball - Arrivals

Red Table Talk Twitter Edition: Social Media Reacts To August Alsina Being Jada Pinkett-Smith's Side Piece

19 photos Launch gallery

Red Table Talk Twitter Edition: Social Media Reacts To August Alsina Being Jada Pinkett-Smith's Side Piece

Continue reading Red Table Talk Twitter Edition: Social Media Reacts To August Alsina Being Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Side Piece

Red Table Talk Twitter Edition: Social Media Reacts To August Alsina Being Jada Pinkett-Smith's Side Piece

Social media is having a meme-filled day after the release of the hour-long interview of August Alsina sharing very personal details of his life. https://www.instagram.com/p/CCE4Od9gVY9/?utm_source=ig_embed There are always frequent talks about Jada and Will Smith's relationship, as they've been rumored to be swingers or in an open marriage.  The couple has said they're "life partners" and have voiced that they will not divorce. Since the release of the interview, Twitter has reacted to August sharing that he was deeply in love with the married woman says that Will gave him the blessing. After Twitter digested the video here's what social media had to say...  HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Did Beyonce’ Have An Entanglement With August Alsina?! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
15 items
Rest In Peace: Here’s A Look At Naya…
 6 hours ago
07.13.20
Naya Rivera arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Roadside Attraction&apos;s &apos;Judy&apos; held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on September 19, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United Sta
Body Found at Lake Piru in California is…
 7 hours ago
07.13.20
7 Black Beauty Products To Shop This Week
 8 hours ago
07.13.20
French Fries On Yellow Background
How You Can Get FREE or Discounted Fries…
 9 hours ago
07.13.20
Exclusives
Close